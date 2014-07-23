UPDATE 3-Canada's BCE to take Bell Aliant private in $3.7 bln deal

(Recasts with context on competition, cash flow for dividend.
Adds portfolio manager and analyst comment)
By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 23 BCE Inc said on
Wednesday it will pay C$3.95 billion ($3.68 billion) to take
regional affiliate Bell Aliant private, securing access
to its cash flow and bolstering BCE's position as Canada's
largest telecom company.
The deal for the 56 percent of Bell Aliant that BCE doesn't
already own comes as the telecom industry braces for the
possible emergence of a fourth national wireless company, a key
goal of the federal government's telecom policy.
"This makes sense given that the regulators are looking to
fight consolidation at every turn," said Ryan Bushell, a
portfolio manager at Leon Frazer, which holds shares in both
companies. "It makes sense to bring it all up to the bottom line
for BCE, and it helps support their dividend."
BCE's move should protect its dividend growth profile for
another year or two even if its wireless business is hit by
competitive turbulence, Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said in a
note.
Montreal-based BCE said the deal will save the combined
companies C$100 million a year in costs, partly due to the
elimination of duplicate public company costs.
While Bell Aliant's main operations are in Atlantic Canada,
the deal also broadens BCE's prospective customer base in some
areas of rural Ontario and Quebec.
BCE said the deal values Bell Aliant at C$31 a share, a
premium of 10 percent to the stock's close on Tuesday. It
expects to close the deal by late November.
For every share they own, Bell Aliant investors can elect to
receive cash, or 0.6371 of one BCE share, or C$7.75 in cash and
0.4778 of one BCE share.
Shares in BCE were up 1.2 percent at C$49.61 late on
Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Bell
Aliant shares jumped almost 11 percent to sit just above BCE's
offer price at C$31.27.
Acquisition targets for BCE have been limited. The Canadian
government has adamantly opposed deals that would give
additional market share or spectrum to the country's three
dominant players: BCE, Rogers Communications Inc and
Telus Corp.
Still, shares in regional player Manitoba Telecom Services
gained 1.8 percent to C$31.77 as some investors bet it
could also find itself in BCE's sights. But Canaccord Genuity
analyst Dvai Ghose said in a note that such a deal was unlikely
given the regulatory hurdles.
BCE competes with Rogers and Quebecor Inc in
Eastern Canada for phone, Internet and TV customers, while
sharing a national wireless network with Western Canada-focused
Telus.
BCE, which operates under the Bell name, will fund the deal
with available cash, and it will issue about 61 million shares
to fund the equity portion. It said cash will cover a quarter of
the purchase, and stock the rest.
Bell Aliant's board unanimously advised investors to back
the deal on the recommendation of its financial advisers, Scotia
Capital and Barclays Capital Canada.
The takeover needs approval from Canada's Competition
Bureau, but not from the Canadian Radio-Television and
Telecommunications Commission or Industry Canada, the companies
said, as there is no change in control of Bell Aliant and no
transfer of wireless spectrum licenses.
BCE said over the next five years it plans to spend C$2.1
billion in Atlantic Canada, whose provinces of New Brunswick,
Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island
had a combined population of 2.3 million in a 2011 census.
($1=$1.07 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing
by Savio D'Souza, Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)