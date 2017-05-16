Canadian privacy chief says he is reviewing Bell hack

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
May 16 Canadian Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien said his agency is still gathering data about a hack at Bell Canada parent BCE Inc, which the country's largest telecommunications carrier said exposed about 1.9 million customer email addresses.
"We are waiting for a fuller report sometime today," Therrien told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday, when asked if Bell Canada had followed proper procedures in responding to the cyber attack.
BCE shares were little changed in early morning trade, rising 1 cent to C#61.19, after it disclosed the breach, which it said it had reported to the Privacy Commission.
The incident, which was disclosed late on Monday, was not connected to the global WannaCry "ransomware" attacks and there were no indications that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed, BCE said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Bill Rigby)
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.