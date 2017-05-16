版本:
Canadian privacy chief says he is reviewing Bell hack

May 16 Canadian Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien said his agency is still gathering data about a hack at Bell Canada parent BCE Inc, which the country's largest telecommunications carrier said exposed about 1.9 million customer email addresses.

"We are waiting for a fuller report sometime today," Therrien told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday, when asked if Bell Canada had followed proper procedures in responding to the cyber attack.

BCE shares were little changed in early morning trade, rising 1 cent to C#61.19, after it disclosed the breach, which it said it had reported to the Privacy Commission.

The incident, which was disclosed late on Monday, was not connected to the global WannaCry "ransomware" attacks and there were no indications that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed, BCE said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Bill Rigby)
