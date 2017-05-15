Canadian telecom company BCE says customer database hacked

May 15 BCE Inc, Canada's largest
telecommunications company, said a hacker had accessed customer
information containing about 1.9 million active email addresses
and about 1,700 names and active phone numbers.
The breach was not connected to the recent global WannaCry
malware attacks, the company said on Monday.
There is no indication that any financial, password or other
sensitive personal information was accessed, said BCE, known as
Bell to customers.
The company said it was working with the cyber crime unit
and had informed the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.
The global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack infected
300,000 machines in 150 countries, making it one of the
fastest-spreading online extortion campaigns in history.
