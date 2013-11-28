DHX to acquire Family Channel, three others from Bell Media

TORONTO Nov 28 DHX Media said on
Thursday it has agreed to acquire Family Channel and three other
children's channels from BCE's Bell Media for C$170
million in cash, in a move to diversify its distribution
capabilities.
Halifax-based DHX, which is known for creating, producing
and licensing shows such as Teletubbies, Yo GabbaGabba and
Caillou, said it is financing the deal via cash on-hand and a
credit facility.
The deal, subject to subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to close in 2014.
BCE was ordered, by the Competition Bureau to sell these
television channels, along with certain others, to secure
approval for its C$3 billion ($2.83 billion) takeover of Astral
Media Inc.