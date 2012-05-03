BCE profit lifted by wireless, media segments

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telephone company, reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of strong results from its wireless and media divisions.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada, which has recently snapped up several major media companies, said net profit rose to C$574 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, from C$503 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at C$580 million, or 75 Canadian cents. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$543 million or 72 Canadian cents a share.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS