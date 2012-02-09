UPDATE 1-BCE profit lifted by wireless segment growth

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 BCE Inc, Canada's largest phone company, reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as an iPhone launch boosted sales, while bundling of its Internet-based TV product helped limit landline losses.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said net profit rose to C$486 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, from C$318 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at C$484 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd