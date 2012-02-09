UPDATE 3-Bell Canada parent comes up short of forecasts

* Q4 EPS C$0.62 Vs C$0.42 a year ago
* Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.62
* Q4 revenue up 10.4 pct to C$5.17 bln
* Shares fall 2 pct in morning trading on the TSX
Feb 9 BCE Inc, parent of
Bell Canada, fell short of forecasts for profit and new wireless
subscribers in the fourth quarter as price competition heated up
during the holiday season and costs related to its
Internet-based TV product weighed on results.
Shares of Canada's largest telecommunications company
dropped 2 percent even though it reported a 8.5
percent increase in adjusted net profit for the final
three months of the year. But that was shy of the average
estimate of analysts, in part because fierce competition held
back handset pricing during the holiday season.
To make matters worse, BCE added only 131,986 postpaid
wireless customers in the quarter even with an extra boost from
the October launch of Apple's iPhone 4S. Analysts were expecting
136,000 of such customers, who sign contracts for smartphone
service and typically pay four times as much as prepaid
customers. A year earlier Montreal-based BCE added 156,708
postpaid customers, half of all additions that quarter.
" Overall, the results show that competitive
pressures in the market are accelerating ," said
Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi in a note to clients.
Without question, smartphones are now the main drivers
for BCE and its competitors. They now account for 48 percent of
Bell's postpaid customers, up from 31 percent a year
earlier.
While advanced devices such as iPhones can help
subscriber numbers and revenue, they also shrink earnings as
Bell and its competitors heavily subsidize the devices to
attract customers to multi-year contracts.
BY THE NUMBERS
Net profit rose to C$486 million ($488 million),
or 62 Canadian cents a share, from C$318 million, or 42 Canadian
cents , a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at C$484 million, or
62 Canadian cents. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings
of 66 Canadian cents on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10.4 percent to C$5.17 billion, just shy of the
average estimate of $5.19 billion.
BCE shares dropped 2.1 percent to C$39.95 on Thursday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
REVENUE GROWTH EYED
BCE said it expects 3 to 5 percent revenue growth from
Bell in 2012 on the back of steady wireless revenue growth,
along with stronger TV and Internet subscriber growth.
It also expects Bell to report growth in earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
of 2 to 4 percent in 2012. BCE said operational cost savings in
2012 are expected to offset cost pressures from the growth of
its Internet-based TV product Fibe TV.
BCE is targeting 2012 earnings, excluding items, of
C$3.13 to C$3.18 a share. This is shy of the current consensus
view of C$3.20 a share.
The company is favored by investors for its steady
dividend payouts. In December it raised its 2012 dividend by 5
percent and said it would also buy back shares.
BCE noted that its dividend payout ratio based on its
projected 2012 adjusted earnings forecast is below the mid-point
of its policy.
" We view revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012 to
be supportive of continued dividend growth ," said
Yaghi.