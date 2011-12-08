UPDATE 1-BCE ups dividend, announces share buyback

Dec 8 BCE Inc, Canada's largest
telecom company, raised its dividend for 2012 by about 5 percent
to C$2.17 per share and said it will buy back up to C$250
million ($247.1 million) of shares.
The Montreal-based company, parent of Bell Canada, expects
to repurchase about 6.5 million common shares and will use part
of its year-end 2011 surplus cash to fund the program.
The share buyback program will be executed over a one-year
period starting from December 12.
Since December 2008, BCE has repurchased about 56.2 million
common shares at an average price of C$26.43, or a total of
C$1.5 billion, it said in a statement.
BCE will also pay C$750 million to Bell Canada's voluntary
pension plan and, as a result, expects tax savings of about
C$170 million.
However, it still sees no change in net earnings and
maintained its third-quarter earnings forecast of C$3.10-C$3.15
per share.
BCE shares closed at C$40.18 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.