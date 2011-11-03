CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canada's BCE Q3 profit rises

(Corrects revenue figure in paragraph 3)

Nov 3 BCE Inc , Canada's largest telecom company, posted a 41 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by its acquisition of CTV, Canada's premier media company.

The Montreal-based company, the parent of Bell Canada, said net profit rose to C$642 million, or 83 Canadian cents a share, from C$454 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Its adjusted earnings came in at 93 Canadian cents a share, while revenue rose about 9 percent to C$4.91 billion.

Bell is cutting costs and rolling out an Internet-protocol television product called Fibe to counter a move away from its once-core landline telephone business in Eastern Canada.

Shares in BCE have risen almost 11 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Viraj Nair)