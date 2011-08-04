CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-BCE Q2 profit slips on CTV costs

(Corrects revenue percentage increase; also corrects revenue figure in bulletpoint)

* Costs associated with CTV buy hit bottom line

* Revenue grew 11.6 pct to C$4.96 bln

TORONTO, Aug 4 Top Canadian communications company BCE Inc (BCE.TO) reported a 2.5 percent dip in second-quarter net earnings, mostly due to costs from its CTV purchase.

The Montreal-based company, which operates primarily under the Bell Canada brand, said on Thursday that net profit fell to C$590 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, from C$605 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BCE earned 86 Canadian cents a share. Revenue grew 11.6 percent to C$4.96 billion.

Analysts on average had expected Bell to earn 81 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$4.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)