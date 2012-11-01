BCE profit falls, but revenue up

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom provider, reported on Thursday lower profit compared with a year earlier, when lower income tax expenses had boosted earnings, but revenue rose.
Bell Canada's parent recently delayed the closing of its proposed acquisition of Astral Media Inc after Canada's broadcast regulator blocked the C$3 billion deal.
Net income attributed to shareholders for the third quarter fell to C$569 million ($569 million), or 74 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$642 million, or 83 Canadian cents A share, a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 1.5 percent to C$4.98 billion.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem