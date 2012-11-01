UPDATE 3-BCE profit falls on taxes, shares slip

* Q3 EPS C$0.74 vs C$0.83 year earlier
* Lower tax expenses boosted year-earlier profit
* Operating revenue up 1.5 pct to C$4.98 bln
* Net postpaid subscriber additions up 17.1 pct
* Shares drop 1.3 pct in Toronto
Nov 1 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom
provider, said on Thursday its quarterly profit had fallen from
a year earlier, when lower tax expenses boosted results, and its
shares fell even as it reported strong wireless and media
results.
BCE, Bell Canada's parent company, offered no news on its
proposed acquisition of Astral Media Inc. BCE recently
delayed the C$3 billion deal's closing after it was blocked by
Canada's broadcast regulator on competition grounds.
In media, BCE said coverage of the London Olympics , led by
C TV, helped boost revenue. It acquired CTV, Canada's biggest
private broadcaster, last year.
In wireless, the company added almost twice as many lucrative
postpaid wireless subscribers in the third quarter as i ts r ival
Ro gers Communications Inc.
"The results were in line with expectations, but wireless
results were superb," said Desjardins Securities analyst Maher
Yaghi.
Postpaid subscriber numbers are watched closely because
those c ustomers, w ho often sign multi-year contracts, typically
pay more each month than prepaid subscribers.
Like Rogers, BCE signed up more new smartphone customers,
r aising the proportion of its postpaid users w ith s martphones to
60 percent from 43 percent a year earlier.
The company said some of the subscriber gains were in
western Canada, where it has opened more retail outlets. Ya ghi
said a focus on growing in that region seemed to be paying off.
"The economy is stronger," he said. "There's more business
customers, there's more international calling south of the
border, because of the type of industries they work in."
Bell added 148,502 net postpaid subscribers, 17.1 percent
more than in the same quarter last year. Rogers said last week
it had added 76,000 net postpaid subscribers. BCE's other major
wireless competitor, Telus Corp, is set to report
earnings on Nov. 9.
BCE's wireless customers paid an average of C$57.30 each
month, up from C$55.01 a year earlier.
Overall, BCE's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization rose 4.0 percent overall.
BCE's stock was down 1.3 percent at C$43.09 in early trading
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
BY THE NUMBERS
Net income attributed to shareholders for the third quarter
fell to C$569 million ($569 million), or 74 Canadian cents a
share, compared with C$642 million, or 83 Canadian cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding severance and acquisition costs and other items,
adjusted earnings fell to C$588 million, or 76 Canadian cents a
share, compared with C$724 million, or 93 Canadian cents, a year
earlier. Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 77
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 1.5 percent to C$4.98 billion,
slightly above average analyst estimate of C$4.94 billion.
In vetoing the proposed Astral acquisition, the Canadian
Radio-Television and Communications Commission said Astral's
media properties would give too much market power to BCE.
BCE has asked the federal government to intervene and direct
to "adhere to its existing policies" and reconsider. The ruling
can also be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal.