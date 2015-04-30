BCE quarterly results lifted by strong wireless business

TORONTO, April 30 BCE Inc reported a
3.6 percent increase in its adjusted first-quarter earnings on
Thursday, driven by strong results in its wireless business,
Canada's largest telecom company said on Thursday.
Excluding the one-time items tied to litigation, severance
and other costs, the company earned a profit of C$705 million,
or 84 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year earlier
profit of C$626 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share.
Net income slipped to C$532 million, or 63 Canadian cents a
share, from C$615 million, or 79 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Operating revenue in the quarter rose 2.8 percent to C$5.24
billion, the company said.
