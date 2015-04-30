UPDATE 2-BCE's first-quarter profit helped by wireless, media drags

(Adds analyst and executive comment, share price reaction,
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 30 A strong performance from BCE
Inc's wireless unit helped Canada's largest telecom
company post a modest gain in adjusted profit on Thursday, while
its media division paid out for a new streaming service and
higher sports content costs.
In its landline business, which accounts for well over half
of Montreal-based BCE's revenue, growth in internet and TV
services barely offset the steady decline playing out in legacy
phone services.
Bell, as the company is known to customers, added 35,373
postpaid wireless customers, who typically spend more than those
who pre-pay for service, it said.
By comparison, Rogers Communications Inc lost
26,000 such customers, it said on April 20. The
third of Canada's dominant wireless operators, Telus Corp
, is due to report next Thursday.
All Canadian wireless providers face a so-called "double
cohort" of expiring customer contracts after three-year terms
were essentially banned, but Bell appears to be successfully
managing the transition.
"We expect wireless momentum to continue through 2015 and
continue to believe the 'double cohort' impact is manageable,"
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a note.
An average wireless customer at Bell spent C$60.83 a month
for service, down slightly from the prior quarter.
The boost from mobile services was offset by lagging
performance in Bell's media unit, where subscriber revenues
slipped from a year ago as its sports channel TSN wound down
some regional hockey broadcasts and paid out for some games
after losing NHL rights to rival Rogers.
"Media's performance, as we have seen for the past few
quarters, will continue to reflect the higher cost of sports
broadcast rights and programming investment in CraveTV,"
retiring Chief Financial Officer Siim Vanaselja said on his last
conference call with analysts.
CraveTV is Bell's response to online alternatives such as
Netflix, and the company has paid to boast exclusive Canadian
rights to HBO and Showtime libraries.
Excluding one-time items tied to litigation, severance and
other costs, the company earned a profit of C$705 million, or 84
Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of
C$626 million, or 81 cents a share.
Analysts had on average expected BCE to earn 79 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income slipped to C$532 million, or 63 cents a share,
from C$615 million, or 79 cents, a year ago. Operating revenue
rose 2.8 percent to C$5.24 billion.
BCE's shares slipped 0.3 percent to C$54.01.
