Canada's BCE posts 25 pct jump in second-quarter profit

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
TORONTO Aug 6 BCE Inc posted a 25 percent jump in second-quarter profit as its mobile business grew, offsetting lower ad revenue in its media arm, Canada's largest telecom company said on Thursday.
The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$759 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year earlier profit of C$606 million, or 78 Canadian cents a share. Revenue rose 2 percent to C$5.33 billion, the company said.
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.