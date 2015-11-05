Canada's BCE posts profit on wireless spend, TV growth

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TORONTO Nov 5 BCE Inc posted a solid rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its wireless customers spending more for service and strong growth in Internet and television subscriptions, the Canadian telecommunications company said.
The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$739 million ($562 million), or 87 Canadian cents a share, compared to C$600 million, or 77 cents, a year ago. Revenue rose 2.9 percent to C$5.35 billion. ($1 = 1.3153 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.