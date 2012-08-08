BCE profit climbs on strength in its wireless business

Aug 8 BCE Inc, the parent of Bell
Canada, reported a bigger second-quarter profit on Wednesday on
the back of strong results from its wireless and media segments.
Net income in the period rose to C$773 million ($775.5
million) or C$1.00 a share, compared with C$590 million, or 76
Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to severance, acquisition
and other costs, earnings in the quarter rose to C$788 million,
or C$1.02 a share. That compared with earnings of C$663 million,
or 86 Canadian cents.
BCE, Canada's largest telecom provider, also raised its
annual dividend payout to C$2.27 a share from C$2.17 a share.