Canada's BCE posts higher profit on flat revenue

TORONTO May 9 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom provider, reported higher profit on flat revenue on Thursday, helped by earnings growth in its wireless and media divisions.

The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said its first-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$566 million, or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$531 million, or 69 Canadian cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 77 cents a share.

Operating revenue was C$4.92 billion, compared with C$4.91 billion a year earlier.