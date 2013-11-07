CORRECTED-Canadian telecom company BCE posts 35 pct drop in profit

(Corrects headline to say profit fell 35 percent, not 39
Nov 7 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom
company, posted a 35 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by
costs related to its $3 billion acquisition of Astral Media
earlier this year.
BCE's net earnings fell to C$343 million ($329 million), or
44 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30
from C$527 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said it paid C$230
million to meet regulatory obligations related to the Astral
deal.
BCE closed the deal to buy Astral, which owns radio
stations, cable TV channels and a billboard network, in July.
Excluding one-time items, BCE earned 75 Canadian cents per
share.
Operating revenue rose to C$5.10 billion from C$4.98
billion.
($1 = 1.04 Canadian dollars)
