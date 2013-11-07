UPDATE 1-Canadian telecom company BCE's profit falls 35 percent

Nov 7 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom
company, reported a 35 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by
costs from its $3 billion acquisition of Astral Media earlier
this year.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said it had signed
up fewer lucrative wireless customers as it reduced promotions
and handset discounts because of limited availability of some
top devices. It also implemented new two-year rate plan pricing
as federal guidelines take effect.
BCE said it had signed up 102,714 net contract wireless
subscribers in the third quarter, and the average monthly bill
of a Bell wireless customer rose 1.7 percent to C$58.30.
"Wireless subscriber and (average revenue per user) growth
were a little below expectations, but margins were very strong,
in part due to weak subscriber loading," Canaccord Genuity
analyst Dvai Ghose wrote in a note to clients.
Customers who often sign multiyear contracts and use the
latest smartphones typically pay four times more each month than
prepaid subscribers.
BCE, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp
dominate the Canadian wireless market. Rogers last month
said it had added 64,000 net postpaid customers, while Telus
reports on Friday.
Churn, the average proportion of Bell subscribers who cancel
their service each month, improved slightly to 1.5 percent,
given that customers who sign up for multiyear contracts now
make up a larger portion of the subscriber base. Such users are
less likely to cancel their service.
Net earnings fell to C$343 million ($329 million), or 44
Canadian cents per share, from C$527 million, or 68 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company paid C$230 million to meet regulatory
obligations related to the Astral deal.
BCE closed the deal to buy Astral, which owns radio
stations, cable TV channels and a billboard network, in July.
Excluding acquisition charges and other items, BCE earned 75
Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 77
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue was C$5.10 billion, compared with C$4.98
billion a year earlier. The analysts' average estimate was C$5
billion.