Canada's BCE reports 2.5 pct rise in quarterly profit

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added customers and earned more per subscriber in its wireless business.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$778 million ($595 million) in the second quarter, from C$759 million a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose marginally to C$5.34 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer