Canada's BCE profit rises 6 pct

Aug 7 BCE Inc , Canada's largest
telecom company, posted a 6 percent increase in second-quarter
profit, driven by higher advertising and subscriber fee revenue
from its acquisition of TV and radio content producer Astral
Media.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$606
million ($554.64 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in
the second quarter, from C$571 million, or 74 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 82 Canadian cents per
share. Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$5.22
billion.
(1 US dollar = 1.0926 Canadian dollar)
