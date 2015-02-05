Canadian telecom company BCE's profit rises nearly 10 pct

Feb 5 BCE Inc , Canada's largest
telecom company, posted a nearly 10 percent increase in
fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong results in its wireless
business.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$542
million ($433 million) in the quarter from C$495 million. On a
per-share basis, earnings were flat at 64 Canadian cents.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 72 Canadian cents per
share. Operating revenue rose 2.7 percent to C$5.53 billion.
The company also raised its annual dividend to C$2.60 from
C$2.47.
(1 US dollar = 1.2525 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)