Canadian telecom company BCE's profit rises nearly 10 pct

Feb 5 BCE Inc , Canada's largest telecom company, posted a nearly 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong results in its wireless business.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$542 million ($433 million) in the quarter from C$495 million. On a per-share basis, earnings were flat at 64 Canadian cents.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were 72 Canadian cents per share. Operating revenue rose 2.7 percent to C$5.53 billion.

The company also raised its annual dividend to C$2.60 from C$2.47.

(1 US dollar = 1.2525 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)