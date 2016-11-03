Canada's BCE reports 1.8 pct jump in quarterly profit

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 1.8 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by an increase in net postpaid subscribers.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to C$752 million ($562 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$739 million a year earlier. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 87 Canadian cents.
Operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$5.41 billion.
($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.