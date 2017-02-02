版本:
Canada's BCE posts 32.5 pct jump in quarterly profit

Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 32.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added customers and earned more per subscriber in its postpaid wireless business.

The company, popularly known as Bell, said net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$657 million ($506 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$496 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 1.8 percent to C$5.70 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
