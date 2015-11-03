Santander Brasil plans to buy back 1 pct of outstanding shares

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SAO PAULO Nov 3 Banco Santander Brasil SA, the largest foreign lender operating in Brazil, could spend as much as 581 million reais ($155 million) buying back as much as 1 percent of outstanding shares from minority investors.
In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Santander Brasil said the program will be effective for the year ending on Nov. 5, 2016 and involve the repurchase of as many as 39.39 million units, which are a blend of Santander Brasil's common and preferred stock. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.