Qatar's Santander Brasil offering prices below suggested tag -sources

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remained expensive.
According to the people, who requested anonymity because the offering is in the works, investors agreed to pay 25 reais per unit of Santander Brasil offered in the transaction, well below the 27-real price tag initially suggested by the sovereign wealth fund.
Santander Brasil, as well as underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Group AG, did not have an immediate comment. QIA could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year