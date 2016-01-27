Santander Brasil sees moderate rise in borrowing costs this year

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Borrowing costs in Brazil will rise moderately this year, reflecting growing macroeconomic risks and a stricter credit risk assessment among lenders, a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Wednesday.
A 12.8 percent jump in loan-loss provisions at Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter reflect the impact stemming from the country's deep recession, Chief Financial Officer Angel Santo Domingo said in a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: