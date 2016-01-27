Santander Brasil beats profit estimates; provisions soar

SAO PAULO Jan 27 Profit at Banco Santander
Brasil SA beat estimates in the fourth quarter, as the impact of
a surprising tax credit more than offset a surge in loan-loss
provisions and declining interest income at the nation's No. 3
private-sector lender.
Recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time
items, totaled 1.607 billion reais ($395 million) last quarter,
down 5.9 percent from the prior three months, according to a
statement. A Reuters poll of seven analysts expected recurring
profit of 1.560 billion reais.
Loan-loss provisions, or the money that Santander Brasil set
aside to cover loan-related losses, jumped almost 13 percent to
2.762 billion reais, the sharpest quarterly increase in 3 1/2
years.
($1 = 4.0654 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)