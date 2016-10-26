Santander Brasil beats estimate; provisions jump unexpectedly

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA
, the nation's biggest foreign lender, beat
third-quarter profit estimates on WEdnesday as aggressive loan
repricing and rising fee income helped offset the impact of an
unexepected jump in loan-loss provisions.
Santander Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Banco
Santander SA earned 1.883 billion reais ($605
million)in recurring net income, well above the consensus
estimate of 1.462 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Recurring income, or a gauge of profit excluding one-off items,
was up 4 percent from the prior three months.
Management plans to discuss third-quarter results at several
conference calls later in the day.
($1 = 3.1115 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)