UPDATE 2-Santander Brasil sees early recovery signs as defaults ease

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA
could gradually disburse more loans and possibly seek an
acquisition, executives said on Wednesday, as early signs of a
turnaround in Latin America's largest economy translated into
stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit.
The outlook for credit demand in the second half of the year
looks better as economic and political turmoil eases, Chief
Executive Officer Sérgio Rial said at an event to discuss
results. Santander Brasil will probably bid for
Citigroup Inc's local unit, although at a reasonable
price, Rial said.
Rial pointed to better retail data and signs of a revival in
stock offerings to reflect the recovery in Brazil, which is
struggling with the harshest recession in eight decades and
fallout from President Dilma Rousseff's ongoing impeachment
proceedings.
"We foresee a more positive scenario" for the rest of the
year, Rial said. On Wednesday, the central bank said loans in
arrears in Brazil fell for the first time in a year in
June.
Rial's strategy of charging more for loans and financial
services helped Santander Brasil offset weak disbursements and
post the biggest quarterly profit in five years.
Net income, excluding one-time items, totaled 1.806 billion
reais ($551 million), beating the consensus estimate of 1.397
billion reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Santander Brasil's beat buoyed results at parent Banco
Santander SA of Spain, which posted profit slightly
above expectations. Executives at the Madrid-based bank expect
Brazilian loan defaults to peak by the end of this
year.
ILL-TIMED?
Still, gains in Santander Brasil's units lost
steam in late-morning trading, suggesting investors fear default
risks still lie ahead for Brazil's biggest foreign-owned lender.
Some investors worry that the bank's assumption of a
recovery may be ill-timed, as the recession forces lenders to
reclassify hundreds of troubled corporate loans, Also, a
doubling in bankruptcy protection filings this year is hobbling
lenders with a deluge of requests to renegotiate loans.
While the benchmark, 90-day default ratio fell last quarter,
Santander Brasil stepped up refinancings, reversed 400 million
reais in provisions and sold bad loans to mitigate rising early
delinquencies, said Marcelo Telles of Credit Suisse Securities.
Early defaults, or loans in arrears between 15 days and 90
days, rose due to the reclassification of an unidentified
corporate client, Rial and other executives said, noting that
there was no "across-the-board deterioration of the indicator."
"While we are unsure about provisions on this exposure, we
believe it will likely impact 90-day ratios next quarter," said
Domingos Falavina, an analyst with JPMorgan Securities.
Return on equity, a measure of profitability for banks, hit
13 percent, beating the 10.3 percent consensus estimate for the
quarter.
Interest income topped the consensus estimate by 3 percent,
while fee income beat the consensus by 6 percent, partly because
of Rial's loan and fee repricing efforts. Still, Falavina said
such price hikes might have reached a limit as the central bank
prepares to cut interest rates in coming months.
($1 = 3.2768 Brazilian reais)
