UPDATE 3-Santander Brasil sees rates falling in race for new customers

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Appetite for growth will lead Brazilian lenders to pass on lower borrowing costs to customers as the central bank cuts interest rates in coming months, Banco Santander Brasil SA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said on Wednesday.

At an event to discuss third-quarter results, Rial said Santander Brasil is gearing up for an increase in corporate and consumer credit as economic conditions improve. Capital markets activity is also gaining traction, a sign the worst recession in decades is near reaching rock bottom, he said.

His remarks suggest that lingering credit quality woes for Brazilian banks are gradually taking the backseat. While it may take longer for industry, retail and job market indicators to emerge from a two-year slump, business confidence gauges and the central bank's decision to kick off a rate-cutting cycle are likely to bolster an economic recovery, economists said.

"The need for banks to supply credit, which has gone down over the past few quarters, will force them to translate the lower Selic benchmark rate into lower lending costs," Rial said. Last week, the central bank trimmed the Selic by 0.25 percentage point to 14 percent, the first such reduction in four years.

Santander Brasil's loan book fell 6 percent in the past 12 months, reflecting the impact of Brazil's worst back-to-back contraction since the 1930s. Still, Rial has managed to boost interest income by repricing loans aggressively, cutting fundraising costs and ramping up the use of digital platforms.

"Owing to loan book growth above peers, we believe Santander Brasil is poised to be among the main beneficiaries of the looming economic recovery in Brazil," said Marcelo Telles, a senior analyst with Credit Suisse Securities in New York.

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA beat third-quarter profit estimates as robust interest and fee income offset a surprising jump in loan-loss provisions. Recurring net income came in at 1.883 billion reais ($605 million), beating consensus estimates by over 25 percent.

Shares gained as much as 1.6 percent to 25.34 reais, near an all-time high. The stock is up 66 percent this year, on hopes Rial can implement a turnaround at the long-time underperforming lender.

Since taking the helm of Santander Brasil in September 2015, Rial has focused on reducing the cost of raising money from depositors and bolstering Santander Brasil's profitability to cut the gap with private-sector peers Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA.

DEFAULTS

Brazil accounted for 20 percent of group earnings of its Madrid-based parent in the first nine months of the year, which also reported a higher-than-expected profit on Wednesday.

Recurring return on equity, a measure of profitability widely followed for financial industry firms, rose to 13.1 percent, the highest reading for the indicator since March 2012. Still, Santander Brasil's ROE remains the lowest among Brazil's largest listed banks.

Yet loan delinquencies rose in the third quarter as a share of outstanding credit because of one unidentified corporate case, the filing said. Analysts said the case was rig leaser Sete Brasil Participações SA, which sought creditor protection in May.

Santander Brasil's 90-day default ratio came in at 3.5 percent of outstanding loans, in line with estimates. Provisions jumped 13 percent to 2.837 billion reais, the highest in more than three years and above a consensus estimate of 2.707 billion reais.

As a result, Santander Brasil's coverage ratio, a gauge of available capital reserves for bad loans, fell 0.1 percentage point to 198.1 percent, the lowest this year.

"Our delinquency numbers are absolutely under control," Rial said, adding that he expects the default ratio to stabilize or even reverse course during the first quarter.

Interest income rose 6 percent to 8.267 billion reais, beating the consensus estimate of 8.147 billion reais. Net interest margin, the average rate charged on loans and other credit transactions, jumped to 8.7 percent, above estimates, on bigger-than-expected gains in securities trading income and deposit margins.

($1 = 3.1115 reais) (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Phil Berlowitz)