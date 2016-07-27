Santander Brasil plans bid for Citigroup's Brazil unit

SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA
will probably bid for Citigroup Inc's local subsidiary, as the
country's largest foreign-owned lender seeks to expand into
banking for wealthy clients, Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial
said on Wednesday.
Rial, speaking at a São Paulo event to discuss
second-quarter results, said Santander Brasil will
be very disciplined in making a proposal. In February, Citigroup
unveiled a plan to exit retail banking and credit card
operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to curb costs and
boost profitability.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)