Santander sees no room for big Brazil acquisitions, Rial says

SAO PAULO Jan 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA sees no room for big acquisitions of rivals in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial said on Wednesday.

Rial, who spoke at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results, said Santander Brasil has no interest in buying a stake in the card payment processing unit of Elavon Inc in the country.

Reuters reported in November that Citigroup Inc is exiting a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture with Elavon. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)