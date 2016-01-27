Santander sees no room for big Brazil acquisitions, Rial says

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA sees no room for big acquisitions of rivals in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial said on Wednesday.
Rial, who spoke at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results, said Santander Brasil has no interest in buying a stake in the card payment processing unit of Elavon Inc in the country.
Reuters reported in November that Citigroup Inc is exiting a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture with Elavon. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: