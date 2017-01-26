版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

Santander Brasil expects gradual recovery in Brazil

SAO PAULO Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA expects the Brazilian economy to undergo a gradual recovery, which should allow the nation's largest foreign bank to keep growing in lending for smaller firms and financial services.

In a call to discuss fourth-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said he plans to implement metrics to measure client satisfaction. Lending and credit spreads are seen undergoing steady expansion in coming quarters, other executives said in the call. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
