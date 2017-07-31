FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Brasil sees expense growth around inflation this year
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临"生产地狱" 股价挫跌3.5%
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临"生产地狱" 股价挫跌3.5%
2017年7月12日

Santander Brasil sees expense growth around inflation this year

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Non-interest expense growth at Banco Santander Brasil SA will remain around the level of annual inflation this year, underscoring efforts by Brazil's No. 3 private-sector lender to bolster profitability and cut the gap with larger rivals.

On a Monday call with investors to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Angel Santodomingo said return on equity should remain supported by strong operational performance, despite ongoing economic headwinds such as a recession and still-high urban unemployment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

