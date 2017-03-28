Qatar Holdings to sell 80 mln units of Santander Brasil in offering

SAO PAULO, March 28 Qatar Holdings LLC has put
up to 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA up for sale
in a restricted efforts offering in Brazil and overseas, after
shares of Brazil's No. 3 private-sector bank more than doubled
over the past year.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Santander Brasil said the
offering will be underwritten by its investment-banking unit,
alongside those of Bank of America Corp and Credit
Suisse Group AG. At current prices, the offering could
raise as much as 2.8 billion reais ($895.7 million) for Qatar
Holdings LLC, an investment firm controlled by the Gulf state's
government.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM. Only qualified investors can participate in such
offerings, and the deals cannot be marketed through road shows
or the media.
($1 = 3.1261 reais)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
