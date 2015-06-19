Swiss Unilabs is potential frontrunner in Synlab sale - sources

FRANKFURT, June 18 Swiss-based medical
diagnostics group Unilabs, owned by private-equity investors
Apax Partners and Nordic Capital, has the potential to
become a frontrunner to buy German laboratory operator Synlab in
a roughly 1.7 billion euro ($1.9 billion) deal, people familiar
with the matter said.
Buyout group BC Partners put Synlab up for sale
earlier this year in an auction organised by investment bank
Rothschild, initially targeting only to private equity firms as
prospective buyers.
Unilabs has entered the auction and met Synlab's management,
the sources said, adding that it is the only suitor that can
take advantage of considerable cost synergies from combining
Synlab with its Unilabs subsidiary, particularly in Unilabs'
largest market Switzerland.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Ludwig Burger and Alexander
Hübner; editing by Thomas Atkins)