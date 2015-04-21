BC Partners launches sale of German lab group Synlab - sources

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, April 21 Buyout group BC Partners has launched the sale of German laboratory operator Synlab in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($1.61 billion) deal, three people familiar with the transaction said.
The investor has asked potential bidders - mostly other buyout groups - to hand in tentative offers by a May 7 deadline, one of the people said.
Synlab is expecting to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about 145 million euros this year and BC Partners is hoping to fetch a valuation of 11-12 times that, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.