UPDATE 1-Swiss suitor Unilabs seen as frontrunner in Synlab sale - sources

(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, June 19 Swiss-based medical
diagnostics group Unilabs is seen as the frontrunner to buy
German laboratory operator Synlab in a deal that could be worth
1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), according to sources familiar
with the matter said.
Buyout group BC Partners put Synlab up for sale
earlier this year in an auction organised by investment bank
Rothschild, initially targeting only private equity firms as
prospective buyers.
Unilabs, owned by private-equity investors Apax Partners
and Nordic Capital, has entered the auction and has
met Synlab's management, the sources said.
It is the only suitor that can take advantage of
considerable cost synergies from combining its operations with
Synlab's, particularly in Unilabs' largest market Switzerland,
so is likely to be prepared to offer a higher price, they added.
Private equity groups such as Blackstone and Advent have
already dropped out of the race, while other prospective buyers
are considering dropping out as well, the sources said.
Cinven and EQT remain in the auction, which the
seller hopes to conclude before the summer break at a valuation
of 1.7 to 1.9 billion euros, including debt, or 11.5 to 13 times
Synlab's annual core earnings, the sources added.
The fact that Unilabs has entered the race has roiled some
buyout firms which had been attracted to the sales process based
on the assumption that no industry player - which can typically
afford a premium over what financial investors are willing to
pay - would place bids, the sources said.
BC Partners, Apax Partners, Nordic Capital, Blackstone,
Advent, Cinven, EQT and Rothschild all declined to comment.
Separately, some of the prospective buyers are concerned
that Unilabs may be working on an acquisition of General
Atlantic-owned labs group Amedes, the sources said.
General Atlantic had tried to sell Amedes in 2014 but failed
to attract bidders prepared to meet its asking price of 700
million euros, or roughly nine times its annual core earnings.
"Even if Unilabs did not succeed in buying Synlab, a
potential acquisition of Amedes would limit the scope of any
other buyer's ambitions to consolidate the market," one of the
sources said.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Ludwig Burger and Alexander
Hübner; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Pravin Char)