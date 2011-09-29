German banks: don't hike Greek bailout contribution

* German bank assn BdB: do not re-negotiate Greece bailout
* Says reopening negotiations will lead to further distrust
* Says private sector willing to take burden in Greece
bailout
(Adds detail, background)
By Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT, SEPT 29 German banking association
BdB on Thursday warned against re-negotiating a 21 percent
haircut on Greek sovereign debt agreed by lenders, saying it
would lead to further distrust.
"The private sector has voluntarily agreed to a 21 percent
haircut on Greek sovereign debt, which corresponds to about 30
billion euros for the stabilization of the Greek economy and
fiscal situation," BdB chief Michael Kemmer said in a statement
to Reuters.
"This crisis can only be overcome by re-establishing the
necessary trust in political actions. If the governments re-open
negotiations on the agreed deal, the result will be exactly the
opposite."
Although private creditors were willing to make a
contribution toward a Greek private sector bailout, Kemmer said
that "a deal is a deal".
(Writing By Edward Taylor)