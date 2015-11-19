TRLPC: BDCs step closer to new legislation, more leverage

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Business Development Companies
(BDCs) are one step closer to being able to lend more to small
businesses, after the US House Financial Services Committee
passed a bill modernizing BDC regulation.
BDCs, an alternative source of funds for borrowers, have
been pushing for more capacity to lend to and invest in small to
mid-sized US companies as banks pull back from lending amid
regulatory constraints.
The bill, HR 3868, which was passed by a 53 to 4 bipartisan
vote on Nov 4, will make several changes to BDC funds, including
allowing the use of more leverage.
Full House and Senate votes are still ahead, which could
pull the process into 2016, analysts and BDC fund executives
said.
A push last year lost momentum after clearing an initial
legislative hurdle in late 2013.
BDCs are specialized closed-end investment funds that were
created by Congress in 1980 to enhance capital access for U.S.
middle market businesses, and offer the general public private
equity and venture capital-like returns.
The new legislation will increase the leverage limit of a
1:1 debt-to-equity ratio, or asset coverage ratio, to 2:1 for
BDCs. This increase will expand lending opportunities, while
keeping leverage at lower levels than banks and other financial
vehicles, BDC participants said.
"This modest increase in leverage still holds BDCs to a very
low conservative use of leverage relative to other lenders in
the capital markets but would permit BDCs to better meet the
demand of middle market firms," said Michael Gerber, executive
vice president at Philadelphia-based Franklin Square Capital
Partners.
Franklin Square, with almost US$18bn of BDC assets under
management, expects significant growth in middle market lending
as traditional capital sources dry up due to regulatory
constraints and consolidation.
The legislation also allows BDCs to "build safer portfolios
for investors by investing higher in the capital stack or in
lower risk profiled portfolio companies while maintaining or
improving returns," Gerber said.
SEEKING STIMULUS
The main limitation of the BDC model is an inability often
to raise capital when investment opportunities are most
attractive, Fitch Ratings wrote in a 2016 outlook.
"Those with capital to invest, given lower absolute leverage
ratios and fewer asset quality issues, are well positioned to
outperform should underwriting conditions improve," Fitch
analysts wrote.
BDCs rated by Fitch traded at a 19.5% discount to net asset
value at the end of October. BDCs trading below net asset values
are generally unable to access the equity market for growth
capital without shareholder approval, Fitch said.
With limited access to the equity markets, BDCs are unable
to add debt to their capital structures without potentially
breaching leverage targets.
Fitch-rated BDCs issued US$675m in public debt and US$322m
in equity this year until Oct 15, which showed a sharp drop
compared to more than US$2bn of debt and US$1.5bn of equity
issued in 2014.
CONTAINING RISKS
As regulators crack down on highly leveraged financings, BDC
participants note that the new legislation contains restraints.
Provisions include a one-year waiting period before
accessing higher leverage following a vote by a BDC's Board of
Directors, and added shareholder protections.
"It is likely that the market, including the rating
agencies, would regulate BDCs and that 2:1 leverage limits would
not pose widespread risk," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a
report.
The overall proposal would lead to "solid improvement in
both strengthening BDCs' regulatory framework and improving the
industry's prospects."
Wells Fargo has an overweight rating on the BDC sector,
saying that although passage of the bill is far from certain,
the new legislative momentum is encouraging.
"This is a whole package of adjustments that will make the
industry more streamlined so that it functions more
efficiently," another BDC executive said.
Small and mid-sized US businesses will be able to access to
less expensive senior debt as a result, which stimulates their
businesses and the economy.
"Streamlining would allow the BDCs to offer capital at a
lower cost, and therefore charge lower interest rates, allowing
businesses to lower their costs of borrowing so they can use
that money to invest more in their businesses and hire more
people," the BDC executive said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)