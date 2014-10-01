MOVES-Ed Higgs joins BDO from PricewaterhouseCoopers

Oct 1 Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP said on Tuesday that it appointed Ed Higgs director in its London-based valuations team.

Higgs joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was head of tax valuations, specializing in valuing assets for the UK and overseas tax purposes, BDO said in a statement.

Higgs has 15 years of experience valuing companies, intangible assets, shares, options and other financial instruments, BDO said.

He will work alongside Diane Elliott and Peter Gouw in BDO's tax valuations practice. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)