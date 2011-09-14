GE has booked over $1 bln in gas turbine orders

Sept 14 General Electric Co (GE.N) has landed more than $1 billion in orders for new gas turbines in North America so far this year, reflecting power companies' growing interest in natural gas, the largest U.S. conglomerate said.

GE, the world's largest maker of electric turbines, attributed the rising demand to increased U.S. production of natural gas, driven by surging production of shale gas.

"The recent increase in production has helped to ensure reliable supply and a consistent price structure, making natural gas an economically viable, dependable option," said Steve Bolze, head of GE's power and water business.

The company also unveiled a new 50-megawatt gas turbine that it said could cycle up to full capacity in one minute, a technology that could help power suppliers meet quick spikes in demand. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John Wallace)