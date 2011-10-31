UPDATE 2-Beacon Power bankrupt; had US backing like Solyndra

* Company benefited from same program as Solyndra
* DOE says Beacon and Solyndra different situations
(Adds Energy Department, Republican comments, additional
details; bylines)
By Tom Hals and Roberta Rampton
Oct 30 Beacon Power Corp BCON.O filed for
bankruptcy on Sunday, just a year after the energy storage
company received a $43 million loan guarantee from a
controversial U.S. Department of Energy program.
The bankruptcy comes about two months after Solyndra -- a
solar panel maker with a $535 million loan guarantee -- also
filed for Chapter 11, creating a political embarrassment for
the administration of President Barack Obama, which has
championed the loans as a way to create "green energy" jobs.
Beacon Power drew down $39 million of its
government-guaranteed loan to fund a portion of a $69 million,
20-megawatt flywheel energy storage plant in Stephentown, New
York.
There are several key differences between the two loans, an
Energy Department spokesman said on Sunday, noting the Beacon
plant continues to operate, unlike Solyndra, which shut down
shortly before filing for bankruptcy.
The Energy Department also had agreed to restructure
Solyndra's debt in a last-ditch effort to keep the company
alive, a deal which put taxpayers behind $75 million in private
investment. But for the Beacon project, the government loan is
the first debt the company must pay, the spokesman said.
But the new bankruptcy will stoke criticism from
Republicans in the House of Representatives who are
investigating whether Obama campaign donors who were investors
in Solyndra played a role in decisions on the loan --
allegations denied by the White House and Department of Energy
(DOE).
"This latest failure is a sharp reminder that DOE has
fallen well short of delivering the stimulus jobs that were
promised, and now taxpayers find themselves millions of more
dollars in the hole," said Cliff Stearns, a Florida Republican
who is leading the House Energy and Commerce Committee's
probe.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu plans to testify to the
committee at a hearing slated for Nov. 17.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Solyndra: bright forecasts as cash ran out [ID:nS1E78M1Z5]
Treasury skeptical of Solyndra rescue [ID:nN1E79D1WZ]
Solyndra CEO leaves, high-profile fixer [ID:nN1E79B0LM]
SPECIAL REPORT-Singed by Solyndra [ID:nL5E7LL4AD]
ANALYSIS-Shadow cast on US energy loan aid [ID:nN1E7950OE]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
'SMART GRID' TECHNOLOGY
The new bankruptcy comes on the heels of a White House
announcement on Friday that Wall Street veteran Herb Allison
will conduct an independent review of the Energy Department's
loan portfolio during the next 60 days and issue a public
report on how to improve the program. [ID:nN1E79R23]
The Energy Department has a loan portfolio of $35.9 billion
-- $24.5 billion of which have been finalized. The portfolio
includes "green energy" loans like the one given to Solyndra
and Beacon Power, as well as loan guarantees for new nuclear
plants and grants and loans for technology used in
energy-efficient vehicles.
Beacon Power developed new technology that allows its
energy storage plant to rapidly absorb electricity from New
York's power grid when demand drops, and inject energy back
into the grid when demand increases.
The technology is designed to help more solar and wind
power -- which is intermittent -- be used by power grids, which
need stable power to remain reliable.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission passed a new rule
on Oct. 20 requiring power markets to pay more for frequency
regulation services, such as those provided by Beacon -- a
major victory for the company.
The Tyngsboro, Massachusetts-based company was spun off of
SatCon Technology Corp SATC.O in 1997 and went public in
2000. It said in documents filed with Delaware's bankruptcy
court that it had $72 million in assets and $47 million in
debts.
Beacon currently operates at a loss and its revenues are
not enough to support its operations, it said in court
documents.
It blamed the bankruptcy on its inability to secure
additional investments due to the financing terms mandated by
the Department of Energy, its recent delisting by the Nasdaq
stock market and the current "political climate."
The loan guarantee for the project included "many
protections for the taxpayer," said DOE spokesman Damien
LaVera, noting the department is not directly exposed to
Beacon's liabilities, has the operating plant as collateral, as
well as cash reserves held by the business.
The case is Beacon Power Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 11-13450.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Roberta
Rampton in Washington; Editing by Dale Hudson and Eric Walsh)