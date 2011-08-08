UPDATE 1-Beacon Roofing Q3 results beat estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.51 vs est $0.46

* Q3 rev $541 mln vs est $497 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Roofing products distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results driven by re-roofing activity following hail storms and price increases.

Third-quarter net income rose to $24.1 million, or 51 cents a share, from $16.3 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 14 percent to $541 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 46 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $497 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Peabody, Massachusetts-based company closed at $17.93 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))