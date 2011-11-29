UPDATE 1- Beacon Roofing Q4 beats Street

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
* Q4 adj EPS $0.56 vs. est $0.53
* Q4 rev $575.6 mln vs. est $549.8 mln
Nov 29 Roofing products distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results driven by re-roofing activity following spring hail storms and price increases.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $31.3 million, or 67 cents a share, from $16.9 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 19 percent to $575.6 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 53 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $549.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Peabody, Massachusetts-based company closed at $19.46 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.