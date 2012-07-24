UPDATE 1-B/E Aerospace Q2 profit beats forecasts

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 B/E Aerospace Inc, the world's biggest supplier of aircraft cabin interiors, beat an average second-quarter profit forecast, helped by strong sales in key business segments.
Second-quarter net income was $71.2 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with a net income of $54.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.
Total revenue increased by 26 percent to $768.1 million, helped by a strong increase in the commercial aircraft, consumables management and business jet segments.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 68 cents per share, on revenue of $750 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fiscal year 2012, the company expects earnings of about $2.75 per share, on revenue of about $3 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 earnings of $2.81 per share, on revenue of $3.04 billion.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.