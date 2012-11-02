版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-BEAM says initiated a follow-up investigation into how its Indian business has been conducted

CHICAGO Nov 2 Beam Inc : * Says initiated a follow-up investigation into how its Indian business has

been conducted * Says premature to speculate on duration, outcome or financial impact of India

matter * Says India represents about 3 percent of sales, smaller percent of operating

income

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐