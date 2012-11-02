版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 22:50 BJT

BRIEF-BEAM says price increases have stuck, heard of competitors raising prices

CHICAGO Nov 2 Beam Inc : * Says price increases have stuck, heard of competitors raising prices

